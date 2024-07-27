NHAI demolishes 125 houses for road widening near Sholavandan in TN, residents continue protest

MADURAI: In line with an order passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) demolished 125 houses in Mullipallam village, near Sholavandan. Tensions prevailed in the area, leading to a scuffle between the locals and the police. The locals claimed that they had been residing in the area for over 50 years.

For the past one month, residents of Mullipalam staged various protests and petitioned District Collector MS Sangeetha against the high court order on the demolition of 128 houses. The residents alleged that one person submitted forged documents to the high court, claiming that they were living on encroached land. Subsequently, the high court ordered the demolition of 128 houses, and NHAI issued notices to the residents.

On Friday, NHAI demolished 125 houses of the 128 houses. Residents raised slogans against revenue officials and the police, and the police intervened. Three house owners received an interim injunction order from the high court over the demolitions.

Speaking to TNIE, CPI (ML) district secretary Mathivanan, who led the protest, said “Three persons obtained an interim injection from the high court while 125 houses were demolished. Even though NHAI demolished the houses, the residents will not allow the road extension work. We will continue our protests,” he said.

The protesters also urged the district administration to arrange shelter and other basic amenities in their village.