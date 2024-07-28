CM Stalin holds review meet on ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’

CHENNAI : Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, held a review meeting of the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme with collectors of Nagapattinam, Vellore, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi and Madurai along with beneficiaries through video conference.

Stalin inquired about basic amenities provided to people as part of the scheme and the response from the public. Stalin also interacted with the beneficiaries.

Minister for Registration P Moorthy elaborated on the arrangements and advertisements for the camps while Nagapattinam MLA J Mohamed Shanavas thanked the chief minister for fulfilling five of his 10 demands for the constituency.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials participated in the meeting.

The ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme was launched in December 2023 in urban areas, including municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats to ensure that government services reach people on time through a simplified process. The scheme was expanded to rural areas from July 11 this year. A total of 861 camps have been conducted across the state as part of the scheme.