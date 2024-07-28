Tasmac stops sale of three liquor brands

CHENNAI: Terming three liquor brands unfit, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has directed all its retail outlets to cease the sale of the brands.

The brands include the recently launched Veeran Special Brandy, Old Secret Brandy, and Tropicana VSOP Brandy. Salesmen at the retail outlets are requested to report the stock available to the district managers concerned.

A senior Tasmac official said, “Even after the corporation supplies these spirits to retail outlets, we verify the content by sending samples to the lab. It is mandatory that the alcohol content be 42.8% in every 180 ml of brandy.”