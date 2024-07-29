Manjolai tea estate workers will be given free houses in village or flats in apartments: Min Thangam

TIRUNELVELI: Manjolai tea estate workers who wish to settle in the plains will be provided with free land and houses in villages or free flats in apartments located in Tirunelveli or Pappankulam, announced Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday. In a statement, Thennarasu said Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed the officials concerned to relax government norms and provide all assistance to the tea estate workers, who are willing to relocate to the plains.

The lease period of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) for the Manjolai tea estate ends on February 11, 2028. Hence, the private company a few months ago issued a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) notification for its 559 workers. The state government then formed a team of officials led by Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Arpit Jain to look into the labourers’ issues. The team met with the workers and union office bearers, and advised them to submit a complaint if the private company was forcing them to leave the job.

“Apart from 23 people, all the remaining 536 workers applied for VRS and received 25% of the ex gratia. As many as 33 workers, aged 59, received monetary benefits of Rs 4,60,985 - Rs 6,36,153 along with an ex gratia of Rs 3,63,876, while 39 workers, aged 58, received monetary benefits of Rs 4,30,969 - Rs 6,42,110 along with an ex gratia of Rs 3,33,324. Another 291 workers, aged between 50 and 57, received Rs 2,85,785 - Rs 5,83,628 along with an ex gratia of Rs 2,83,314. The remaining 171 workers received Rs 2,18,428 - Rs 4,71,490 as monetary benefits and Rs 2,12,486 as ex gratia,” the minister said.