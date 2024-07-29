Students, teachers trained to regulate traffic on school premises in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: To raise awareness on traffic rules, the Coimbatore City Traffic Police introduced Road Safety Patrol (RSP) units at the school level two months ago. The units will comprise students who will regulate traffic on their school premises and also sensitise their parents to traffic rules. Now, teachers have been appointed as traffic wardens and they will monitor the patrol teams.

“Students can easily raise awareness among elders. We are trying to drive home the point that if elders follow traffic rules, the family would be safe, and this could make an impact on neighbours and eventually bring about a change in society. This initiative was implemented two months ago.

As an extension, we have now roped in teachers as traffic wardens. Teachers will sensitise students to traffic rules. It is channelised from police to teachers, students and parents,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohith Nathan Rajagopal told TNIE. The road safety patrol units have been launched at 104 schools (high and higher secondary schools) in Coimbatore city and would be extended to 300 more schools.

Students from classes 8 to 11 are eligible to participate in the programme. They will regulate traffic inside and outside the school during morning and evening. “Interested teachers would be appointed as Traffic Wardens. They would be trained by police personnel and given uniform.

Also they would get an opportunity to participate in the Independence Day parade as they are considered equal to regular traffic wardens,” Rajagopal added.

Further, he said the police are working with a private education institute to develop an app for the RSP units and wardens to report traffic violations.