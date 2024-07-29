Unreserved travellers feel heat in old AC coaches

CHENNAI: The railways’ decision to use old AC chair car coaches, with wider sliding glass windows, for unreserved travel on the Mysuru Superfast and Lalbagh Express trains has turned into a huge inconvenience for passengers. Some of them alleged that these coaches offer poor ventilation and the glass windows exacerbate the heat during day travel, no matter if the train is moving or halted. According to them, the old ICF second-class general coaches, with regular windows, provided better airflow.

After the introduction of LHB coaches, wider sliding windows were set with wooden material instead of glass. A passenger said, “The LHB version of general class coaches has less air circulation compared to old ICF coaches. But the old AC chair car coaches retrofitted into the general class coaches are worse when it comes to air flow. Within 15 minutes of boarding the Lalbagh Express recently, I got drenched in sweat.”

He added that travel during weekends and festival seasons in the crowded train is a nightmare for passengers. “The general coach overflows with passengers after crossing Sholingur, Walajah, and Mukundapuram stations. By then, those standing in the middle of the coaches could barely breathe. We feel suffocated,” said the traveller.

The retrofitted coaches feature individual seats with push-back levers on each side of the bay, providing a better seating facility for long-distance travellers. On the flip side, this arrangement significantly disrupts the airflow compared to regular seating in reserved coaches, which have a wider space between the three-person seats on both sides. Presently, a total of five coaches have been equipped with glass windows.