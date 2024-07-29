Youth Congress functionary hacked to death in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: A Youth Congress functionary was hacked to death, allegedly over previous enmity, near Thiruvattar on Sunday. The police have launched a search for a rowdy-sheeter and five others in connection with the killing.

According to sources, the deceased, Jakson (37), was the Youth Congress president of Thiruvattar town while his wife, Usha Kumari, serves as the councillor of ward 10 in Thiruvattar town panchayat.

Jakson, who also operated a mini lorry service, went for shopping on Saturday night when a group of persons on two-wheelers waylaid him, hacked him and fled.

Jakson was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, where he died on Sunday.

Senior police officials reached the spot of crime, which was near Jakson’s house and conducted an investigation. “Previous enmity seems to be the reason for the crime. We are searching for a rowdy-sheeter, Rajkumar alias Villankan (31), and other accused. In December last year, Rajkumar, who has 24 cases against him at various police stations, was arrested based on Jakson’s complaint. This seems to be a case of murder for revenge,” police sources said.

A Kanniyakumari East district Congress leader said the family members will not receive Jakson’s body until the accused are arrested.

Five special teams have been formed to nab the accused.