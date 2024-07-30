Megalithic-period stone weapon found in Tamil Nadu's Mamandur

CUDDALORE: A research scholar from Cuddalore has uncovered a megalithic period weapon near a temple at Mamandur during a field trip with fellow researchers. Emmanuel (30) from Ulundampattu near Panruti in Cuddalore district, is a research scholar at the Department of History at Aringar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram.

He was participating in a five-day inscription workshop organised by the Department of Maritime History and Marine Archaeology of the Tamil University in Thanjavur, the Uma Educational Trust in Villupuram, and Sri Sankara Arts and Science College in Kancheepuram.

On the final day of the workshop, a team of researchers, research scholars, students, and faculty members visited Koozhamandal and Mamandur near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district.

“During our visit to Kudaivarai (carved-in caves) in Mamandur, I found a stone weapon in the hilly areas near the fourth Kudaivarai,” said Emmanuel. “After research, I can confirm that it belongs to the Perungkarkalam (megalithic period).” He said they found thittaigal (tombs) from the same era near the Kudaivarai, confirming human inhabitance.