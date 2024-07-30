Production of new films in Tamil Nadu suspended from Aug 16

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) adopted a resolution that films of star actors would be allowed to release on OTT platforms only eight weeks after their theatrical release.

The meeting participated by TFPC members along with theatre owners, multiplex owners, and distributor body members in Chennai also discussed some crucial issues like the gap between theatrical and OTT releases, big stars accepting multiple projects simultaneously, keeping ceiling on salaries and production costs and the like. Actor Dhanush was specifically mentioned in this regard.

The council also shared that new guidelines are being formulated to ensure that new films get proper theatrical release windows.

A resolution has been passed to temporarily suspend the start of new films from August 16 until new regulations are implemented. Producers are advised to complete the shooting for their respective films by October 30.

Furthermore, new film shoots are expected to be stalled from November 1, as the council expects to address other issues including the rising salaries of actors.