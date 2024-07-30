Rs 16-crore desilting work nearing completion in Tamil Nadu's coastal delta

MAYILADUTHURAI: The desilting works on irrigation and drainage channels in coastal delta region, which commenced in March, are nearing completion, according to the Water Resources Department (WRD). This will ensure that the channels are ready to support ongoing and upcoming paddy cultivations.

This year, the WRD began desilting the A and B channels in advance, covering 1,156 kilometers across 124 projects at a cost of Rs 16 crore. In Nagapattinam, 56 projects covering 462 kilometers were undertaken at Rs 5.58 crore. G Kamalakannan, the executive engineer, said,

"Over 95% of the works have been completed, and the rest will be finished in a few days before the Cauvery water arrives in Nagapattinam." The water, being released from Mettur dam, is expected to reach Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts by August second week.

In Mayiladuthurai, 68 projects covering 694 kilometers were completed at Rs 10.47 crore. S Marimuthu, the executive engineer from the Cauvery division, confirmed that the works have been completed. "The irrigation channels are prepared to support the ongoing Kuruvai paddy cultivation of 35,000 hectares in the district.

They will then be utilised for the upcoming Samba cultivation," Marimuthu said. Additionally, the agricultural engineering department desilted 397 kilometers of C and D channels at Rs 174 lakh in Nagapattinam, and 537 kilometers at a cost of Rs 258 lakhs in Mayiladuthurai.