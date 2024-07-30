Tamil Nadu: Sandhiya Devi gets best trans person award

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Monday presented the best trans person award for 2024 to Sandhiya Devi, a ward member of Thovalai village panchayat in Kanniyakumari district in recognition of her contributions for the uplift of trans persons and other social services. The award carries a cash component of Rs 1 lakh and a citation. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin also greeted her on getting the award.

Sandhiya Devi is a flower vendor and she learned Villupattu (a folkart form) out of her interest and has performed over 1,000 concerts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Through this art form, she has spread awareness on Covid-19, social welfare schemes, prevention of dowry, etc. Besides, she has taught Villupattu to many trans persons to eke out their own livelihood. She has been bearing the educational expenses of a Class 9 student hailing from poor economic background and adopted an eight-year-old with special needs.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also inaugurated new buildings for 19 panchayat unions in the districts of Sivaganga, Theni, Tiruvarur, Kallakurichi, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kanniyakumari, Trichy and Vellore built at a cost of Rs71.94 crore. He also flagged off 391 new vehicles bought at a cost of Rs 35.25 crore for the officials.