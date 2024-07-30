Tamil Nadu will not privatise transport corporations: Sivasankar

CUDDALORE: Rubbishing claims by opposition parties that the state’s transport corporations would be privatised, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar clarified that there are no such plans, pointing out that 1,000 buses have been purchased and 685 drivers and conductors were recruited recently, in contrast to the AIADMK regime.

After appearing for a hearing at Cuddalore court on Monday, he said, “Based on chief minister’s order, measures have been taken to purchase 7,200 new buses for the transport corporations. As a first step, 1,000 buses were bought and operated from different districts. If we were considering privatisation, all buses might not have been purchased in a short period.” He added that measures are being taken to recruit staff for transport corporation workshops.

Sivasankar criticised the AIADMK, saying, “After the AIADMK raised retirment age of government employees from 59 to 60, many retired from the transport department in May this year. So, temporary drivers and conductors were appointed to tackle the situation. Due to these measures, more buses were operated in the summer, and the government received additional revenue.”

He noted that there was an increase in bus operations at the Kilambakkam bus terminus due to the rising number of commuters. “Buses plying from the Villupuram zone are not halting at Tambaram; they are operated till Pallavaram. These actions were taken by us.”

Sivasankar addressed TTV Dinakaran and Edappadi K Palaniswami’s allegations saying, “Dinakaran alleged without knowing the operation of the government.

As a former chief minister, EPS should know better. No driver or conductor was recruited during their period, but we did it.”