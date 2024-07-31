AIADMK leads protest against toll plaza

MADURAI: Over 300 persons, led by former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar, attempted to lay siege to the Kappalur toll plaza located on the Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari NH on Tuesday. The protesters were arrested.

Residents have staged multiple protests against the toll plaza, stating that it is functioning in violation of norms. Although the authorities had issued fee relaxations for the locals, they said they received notices to pay huge sums as pending fees, and were also orally informed that they must pay 50% of the toll fee starting July 10.

Udhayakumar, along with AIADMK cadre and the locals, had staged a sit-in protest on July 10. Following this, a peace talk was held on July 29 in the presence of Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, Collector MS Sangeetha and Superintendent of Police BK Arvind.

A week ago, NHAI had assured the locals that no toll fee would be levied. However, people staged protest on Tuesday. Shops were also shut in Kappalur and Thirumangalam. The police denied permission to the protesters, arrested and detained them at Kalyana Mahal, where they staged a hunger protest.

Over 100 members from Naam Tamilar Katchi tried to lay siege in front of the Kappalur toll plaza but were also arrested.

In a press statement, NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman said that the Kappalur toll plaza was set up in violation of NHAI norms, and urged the police officials to release the NTK cadres and urged NHAI to make efforts to remove the toll plaza.