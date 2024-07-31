Mettur full after 2 yrs, 82k cusecs being released

ERODE: With Mettur dam reaching its full capacity of 120 feet on Tuesday, CM MK Stalin on Tuesday ordered the release of water from the dam through the east and west canals. It is after two years that the water level in the dam is reaching its full capacity. The last time the dam reached its full capacity was in October 2022.

As much as 46,000 cusecs of surplus water was released from the dam at 6 pm on Tuesday. Officials from Water Resources Department said the quantity of water released was increased to 66,000 cusecs at 7 pm and to 81,500 cusecs at 8 pm on Tuesday. “It will be further increased as per the inflow of water into the dam,” they said.

The sources also said a flood warning has been issued to the people living on the banks of Cauvery. People living in the low-lying areas have also been instructed to move to safer places.

The water from Mettur dam will help irrigate 45,000 acres of land - 16,443 acres in Salem district and 17,230 acres in Erode and 11,327 acres in Namakkal. An official release said the water will be released through the canals for 137 days — i.e, till December 13.

Sources said this year, the authorities were unable to release the water from the dam for delta irrigation on the customary date of June 12, as the water level in the dam was just 43.52 feet (13.9 tmcft). The water inflow into the dam at that time was only 404 cusecs.

However, due to continuous rains in Karnataka and catchment areas, the inflow to the dam has increased gradually from July 4 onwards. The inflow continued to rise from 1,200 cusecs on July 4 to 1.53 lakh cusecs on Monday. On Tuesday evening, the dam reached its full capacity even as the inflow dropped to 61,000 cusecs.