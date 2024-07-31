Police conduct checks for liquor and history sheeters at 45 places in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Based on specific inputs, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday conducted surprise checks for banned tobacco products like gutka, illegal sale of liquor, trafficking and history sheeters from outside the district.

According to sources, the checks were conducted at 45 places including lodges, hotels, private stay areas and highway Dhabas. Out of these, 29 places were private accommodation where college students stayed.

Sources said the checks were conducted in all 35 police station limits in six sub-divisions following alert that history sheeters linked to major cases may be hiding in Coimbatore. Raids were conducted in specific places at Keeranatham, Chettipalayam linked to history sheeters.

The places where migrant workers and college students stay were also checked and new inmates were inquired with the help of FRS (Facial Recognition System).

Through this checking the police were focused on the illegal sale of liquor, banned tobacco, lottery and contraband smuggling, immoral trafficking, and movement of history sheeters. The outcome of the checks would be announced later, an officer said.