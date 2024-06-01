Recover Pandiyapathy cemetery from privates, declare it a historic monument'

THOOTHUKUDI: Demands for constructing a memorial for the erstwhile Pearl Fishery Coast ruler Pandiyapathy has grown louder in the coastal city. Alleging that the cemetery of the feudal leader, which is currently under the control of a private school management, is often disregarded, the public has urged the state government to declare the cemetery as a historic monument.

Pandiyapathy alias Don Gabriel De Cruz Parathavarma Pandian, 16th king of the Pearl Fishery Coast, ruled over the region extending from Ramanathapuram to Kanniyakumari till his death in 1808. He had fought against the British alongside Panchalankurichi Poligar King Veerapandiya Kattabomman, and also supplied arms to the Poligar king. He is also known as 'Thermaran' for offering a golden car to the Our Lady of Snows Church in the beach road.

Pandiyapathy's cemetery is located in the premises of St Lasalle Higher Secondary School. The headquarters of the school is at Nagamalai in Madurai. After the school management constructed a basketball court close to the cemetery a few years ago, students started disrespecting and defacing the tomb of the erstwhile king, sources said.

"The cemetery remains dilapidated due to lack of maintenance and the students have been disfiguring it too. A gallery was also constructed around the basketball court blocking the pathway to the cemetery," said Anto Cardoza, coordinator of Neithal Writers and Readers' forum.

A coastal village group, comprising representatives from coastal hamlets between Rameswaran and Kanniyakumari, who visited the cemetery recently, asserted that the school management has blocked the pathway and illegally constructed a gallery without obtaining proper clearance from the local body. The cemetery is being defaced and if this continues, the structure might vanish one day, they rued.