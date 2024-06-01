Tamil Nadu: Sick elephant responding well to treatment

COIMBATORE: An ailing female elephant which was being treated by the forest department since Thursday showed signs of recovery on Friday. Forest staff spotted the elephant, which is believed to be 40-years-old, in an unconscious state near Maruthamlalai. Her 4-month old calf is staying by her side for the last two days.

Forest officials expressed the hope that the elephant would recover soon. On Friday, she was lifted and made to stand with the support of belt attached from a crane. After treatment for two days, officials said her health is improving and she started taking green fodder on Friday. Veterinarians A Sukumar of Coimbatore and K Rajesh Kumar of Theppakkadu in MTR are treating her.

N Jayaraj, District Forest Officer said, “The female elephant was from a herd of 13 elephants. We collected blood samples and sent them to a lab for testing to diagnose reasons for her illness. We suspect her illness was caused after she delivered the calf. Also we suspect the elephant fell down due to dehydration. We are waiting for result of blood test. On Friday, she consumed fodder on her own and started reacting to humans if they come close to her. The herd is roaming in the place. However, we managed the situation and are continuing the treatment.”