Vellore sizzles, temperature hits decade-high of 43°C

VELLORE: Vellore experienced its highest May temperature in 10 years on Friday, soaring to a scorching 43 degree Celsius. This notable spike of 5 degree Celsius above average has raised concerns among residents.

According to data from IMD, the previous record dating back to 1983, reached 44 degree Celsius, making Friday’s reading the second-highest May temperature. In the evening, relief came in the form of rainfall.

Across Tamil Nadu, other regions also grappled with rising temperatures, with Thiruthani hitting 42 degrees Celsius, Chennai Meenambakkam at 41.6 degree Celsius, Erode at 41 degree Celsius, and Chennai Nungambakkam, Madurai Airport, and Thanjavur all reaching 40 degree Celsius.

Trichy, Puducherry, and Cuddalore experienced temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius, while Karur Paramathi, Madurai City, and Salem recorded 39 degree Celsius. Nagapattinam reached 38 degree Celsius, and Tirupattur, Parangippet, and Namakkal each experienced 38 degree Celsius.

Heatwave prevailed in 17 locations across Tamil Nadu, including 16 places in Puducherry, raising concerns about prolonged hot weather.