21 Mathur govt school students experience first-ever flight from Bengaluru to Chennai

KRISHNAGIRI: Twenty-one students of the Mathur Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) in Krishnagiri district took their first flight by travelling from Bengaluru to Chennai. The headmistress and teachers of the school took the initiative to give students their first flight experience.

Headmistress P Anandhi Mala and teachers chose 21 students who secured top scores in classes 10, 11 and 12 and a few students who secured a centum.

Mala told TNIE, "We started the journey on Wednesday night from Mathur and reached Bengaluru airport late night. Then around 6 am on Thursday, we took a flight and reached Chennai around 7 am. Students were first taken to the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation at Taramani, We spent half a day there, and later we visited the Government Museum at Egmore and Marina Beach. On Thursday night we started from Chennai by bus and reached Mathur early on Friday."

The headmistress contributed Rs 56,000 for flight tickets for 20 students, and Rs 23,000 was contributed for expenses by Bargur legislator D Mathiazhagan, Parents Teachers Association and others. Apart from this, food and vehicle facilities were arranged by a retired professor and professor at Chennai on Thursday.

S Nandhini, a Class 10 completed student, was among the students who took their maiden flight. She secured 485 marks in the Class 10 board exam and scored 99 marks in Tamil. Till Class 8, she completed her schooling in Karnataka. After her father's death, she came to Mathur and joined Class 9 at the GGHSS.

"I did not expect this flight journey. It was a different experience altogether. Teachers are very supportive," Nandhini told TNIE. She has joined the same school for Class 11.

Another alumna of the school, M Bavadharani said, "Last year madam (headmistress) had said she would take us on a flight if we secured a centum in any subject. Then we did not go. But I got a surprise call from the headmistress on Wednesday morning about the trip. I studied from Class 6 to 12 in the same school. I was appointed as one-day headmistress of the school for not taking any leave. After Class 12 last year, I attended the NEET course with the support of our HM."

"The experience of the flight is unforgettable. I did not expect this. We spent some time at the Marina and visited the memorial of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi," Bavadharani added.

During the trip, five teachers also accompanied the students.