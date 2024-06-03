Ganja case acquittals reveal pattern of Chennai police goof-ups

CHENNAI: While Chennai police are intensifying their drive against ganja peddling in the city, TNIE’s analysis of 41 trial court judgements from March, April and May shows that a majority of these cases end in acquittal because of similar goof-ups by cops in documentation and compliance to legal procedure.

Specifically, ‘cooked up’ documents and absence of the accused’s signature on the seizure mahazar have been the main reason for most of these cases to end in acquittals.

While Chennai cops target peddlers who carry 1-5kg of ganja, the state unit of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) targets those higher up in the chain, seizing consignments of up to 20kg and more. The central agency, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), targets wholesalers and individuals with links to kingpins who handle massive quantities, 300kg and above.

TNIE analysed the verdicts of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court in Chennai on 41 ganja cases registered in various city police stations delivered in March, April and May this year. Only three of these cases ended in a conviction.