Anna University to hold PG counselling 3 months early for better enrolment

CHENNAI: To ensure better enrolment in postgraduate engineering courses, Anna University has decided to conduct counselling for MTech and ME programmes at the campus colleges, constituent colleges, government and government-aided colleges this month.

Earlier, PG admissions were held during September-October; by then most students would have already been admitted into leading colleges such as IITs and NITs, so the seats remained vacant, said R Velraj, vice-chancellor of Anna University. “This year the number of PG admissions will increase as we have decided to hold the counselling in June,” he said.

Of the 2,650 PG seats in Anna University and the government colleges, nearly 65% remained vacant last year.

“An interesting trend we noticed last year was that PG seats in premier colleges like CEG remained vacant, but a handful of private colleges, which had struggled to fill BTech seats, filled out their PG courses. Students who just want the degree for namesake without ever attending classes prefer such private colleges. We have decided to keep a tab on such admissions this year,” Velraj added.