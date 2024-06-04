Elephant tusks, four teeth recovered, three arrested in Tamil Nadu

A pair of elephant tusks and four teeth were recovered from the Kaliyal range of Kanniyakumari forest division on Monday.

Kanniyakumari forest division sources said that as part of an operation by the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNFWCCB) and the Kanniyakumari forest division officers at Kadayalmoodu, a pair of tusks meant for sale was seized from one Edwin Devaraj (67). Devaraj and his associate Pradeep Kumar (53) were arrested as they tried to sell the tusks.

During the investigation, it was found that one Suresh Kaani (46) from Kallaravayal had collected the tusks and the teeth from the forest a decade ago, and had now given them to Devaraj to sell them. The forest department personnel also arrested Suresh and seized four teeth from him. Further investigation is underway to ascertain as to how Suresh procured the jumbo’s parts.