Public warned of leopard sightings in parts of Salem district

SALEM: The movement of leopards in parts of Salem district has prompted the forest department to issue a public warning. Residents in areas such as Elathur, Mookkanur, Poosaripatti, and surrounding regions near Kadaiyambatti have reported frequent leopard sightings over the past eight months.

In response, the forest department installed cameras in the Karavalli area. With two guards per 500 meters, more than 20 forest guards are monitoring the situation.

Mysterious deaths of goats and cows have continued despite earlier surveillance efforts in Danishpet yielding no evidence of leopard presence. Recently, Elathur, Ramasamymalai, and Kundukkal residents reported seeing leopards again. Incidents included a leopard killing a dog and a goat and an attack in Chettipatti village resulting in the deaths of six goats.

The latest incident occurred in Karuvalli, where a cow belonging to one M Srinivasan was killed. "I found my cow dead 200 meters from my house with bite marks on its neck and rear thigh," he told TNIE. Forest department officials from Danishpet investigated and confirmed leopard footprints in multiple locations.

Given these developments, the forest department has intensified its search efforts. They have advised the public to avoid going alone to forest areas or their peripheries and to refrain from letting livestock graze in these regions. Children under 10 years old have been specifically warned to stay away from fields adjacent to forest areas.

The District Forest Officer told TNIE, "Since September last year, a leopard has been roaming alternately in the forests of Kadaiyambatti, Omalur, and Mettur."

The department is investigating whether the leopard is alone or part of a pair, noting that it roams the forest according to its food needs, making it difficult to track.

With the installation of cameras and increased patrols, the forest department aims to ensure the safety of Kanjanayachanpatti, Mookkanur, Poosaripatti, and Kundakkal residents. However, fear continues to grip these communities as the search for the elusive leopard intensifies.