A first since 1967, party in power sweeps LS election in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The impressive clean sweep by the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu holds great significance for one more reason - this is the first time, at least since 1967, an alliance led by a party that is in power in the state has managed to pull this feat.

The clean sweeps in 1991, 1996, and 2004 were achieved by the opposition parties in the state. DMK attributes the success to the solid alliance it has maintained since 2019 and comprehensive efforts put in by the party with a target of winning in all the constituencies.

A state-level leader of the DMK said, “As per the instructions from party president MK Stalin, we began work for the Lok Sabha election from September 2022. From the beginning, our leader has been keen on securing all the 40 seats with the slogan of Narpathum Namadhey, Naadum Namadhey (All 40 are ours, the country is also ours). The party strengthened the booth committees and guided them for the election work through several workshops at zonal level, district level and constituency level,” he said.

Another leader added that besides strengthening the booth committee, the party conducted surveys every month throughout last year to assess the ground reality and the pros and cons of incumbent MPs. Based on the reports, some candidates were changed and alliance partners were also instructed to change constituencies to ensure victory in all seats.

“Above all, our leadership kept instructing us to maintain cordial relationships with the alliance partners at the booth level. Hence, the arithmetic in the alliance and the chemistry among cadres helped the bloc register 100% victory in Tamil land,” a leader said.