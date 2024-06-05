DMK retains its hold in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: The DMK has retained its hold on the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency for the second consecutive time after its candidate K Eswarasamy won by 2,52,042 lakh votes in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Out of a total of 11,26,522 lakh votes polled, the DMK secured a total of 5,33,377 lakh votes followed by AIADMK candidate A Karthikeyan with 2,81,335 lakh votes.

BJP candidate K Vasantharajan was third by polling 2,23,354 lakh votes, and NTK candidate N Sureshkumar secured 58,196 votes. DMK candidates kept leading from the beginning before emerging the winner after 23 rounds of counting.

The counting at Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology on Tuesday ended smoothly. After Eswarasamy won, DMK cadres gathered and celebrated in front of the counting centre.

The Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency comprises six assembly segments: Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Thondamuthur, Valparai, Udumalai and Madathukulam.

Though the constituency had been an AIADMK bastion, this time the party candidate Karthikeyan could only manage to get considerable votes from the Thondamuthur assembly segment which is the constituency of former Minister S P Velumani. The constituency recorded 70.41 per cent turnout on the voting day.