Widespread thunderstorms expected in Chennai on June 5

CHENNAI: Parts of Chennai witnessed brief showers on Tuesday evening, with an intense spell in the northern suburbs. Weather blogger Srikanth called it a ‘trailer’ for the rains to come on Wednesday.

“Chennai and the rest of northern coastal Tamil Nadu may witness widespread thunderstorms tomorrow (Wednesday) evening. Chennai’s Nungambakkam weather station recorded 36.3 degree Celsius on Tuesday,” the weather blogger said.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John said that apart from the Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur-Chennai-Chengalpattu region, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Erode may also see thunderstorms on Wednesday night.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, heavy rainfall is expected over isolated areas in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts on Wednesday. On Thursday, heavy rains are likely over Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Tirupattur, the bulletin added.

The cyclonic circulation over Kerala and the neighbourhood now lies over southern Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring region at 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level. Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon advancing into the remaining parts of Karnataka, further into Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh along with some parts of south Chattisgarh and south Odisha in the next 3-4 days, the bulletin further said.

In 24 hours — ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday — Salem recorded 9cm of rainfall, while Adiramapattinam, Thanjavur, recorded 7cm and Devala in the Nilgiris recorded 6cm.

‘Other regions may also witness thunderstorms’

