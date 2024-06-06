In a 1st, AIADMK lost deposit in 7 LS seats

CHENNAI: For the first time since its inception in 1972, the AIADMK has lost security deposits in the 2024 general election. The party, which has ruled Tamil Nadu seven times and has faced 13 Lok Sabha polls, lost its deposit in seven of the 34 constituencies it contested on its popular ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

This is unprecedented as, till 2019, its candidates managed to secure their deposits, by garnering the minimum of one-sixth (16.67%) of total polled votes even in general elections in which the party performed poorly. For instance, in 1996, when it battled severe anti-incumbency and was completely routed in the Assembly elections, the vote share of none of its candidates fell below 23% in the Lok Sabha polls which were held simultaneously.

The closest AIADMK had come to losing its deposit in a Lok Sabha election was, strangely, in 2014 when it swept Tamil Nadu by winning 37 seats, losing only Kanniyakumari and Dharmapuri to the BJP and the PMK respectively. In Kanniyakumari, the party’s D John Thankam polled 17.8% of the votes, just 1.1% above the minimum of 16.67%.

Even in the over 1,500 Assembly contests the party has faced since 1977, its candidates have lost their deposit fewer than 10 times, marking the 2024 performance as significant.