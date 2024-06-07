Don’t tarnish leaders’ image, Tamilisai tells BJP activists

CHENNAI: Former governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan who returned to active politics just ahead of the Lok Sabha election and contested from the South Chennai constituency, on Thursday, sprang a surprise by handing out a warning to the BJP’s social media activists. She warned them of stringent action if they write about the party leaders in the wrong way.

She was answering a question during a press conference about the remark of former AIADMK minister SP Velumani that his party did not have any problem when Tamilisai and L Murugan led the BJP’s state unit. “As far as I am concerned, I work for the party with all intensity,” she said.

Immediately after saying this she added, “I warn the social media activists of the BJP on the same line I warn the activists of the opposition parties. If the party activists write about the leaders in the wrong way, as the former president of the state unit, strong disciplinary action will be taken. Please record the views of the party leaders as it is and not to write otherwise.”

“I request Chief Minister MK Stalin to restrain his social media activists. Restrain yourselves. A person has portrayed me in an ugly way. I never claimed myself as an Azhagi (beautiful person),” she added.