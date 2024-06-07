Industries, MSMEs in TN urge new govt to bring in reforms fostering growth

CHENNAI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to form the government for the third time, industries in the state are anticipating policies aimed at fostering economic growth, sustainability, and innovation besides providing positive reforms in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry believes the new government will work towards ensuring growth and accelerated development for India and Tamil Nadu as a whole.

TR Kesavan, president of MCCI, said, “The industry is eagerly anticipating the new administration’s policies aimed at fostering economic growth, sustainability, and innovation. We are optimistic about collaborative efforts that will drive progress and improve the business environment of the country further.”

CK Mohan, president of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association, said the new dispensation should allow MSMEs to file their GST returns on a monthly basis and remit the GST Payment on quarterly basis as most of their buyers from corporates and PSUs are delaying the payment. This will help the MSMEs reduce the financial burden and remit the GST after receiving their payment, he said, adding the Union government should withdraw the Sarfaesi Act or at least exempt the units which have taken loans up to Rs 5 crore loans.