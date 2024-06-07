Tamil Nadu: Vazhuthareddy boy scores a perfect 720 in NEET-UG

VILLUPURAM: In a significant academic achievement, Rajaneesh Prabhakaran (17), a student from Vazhuthareddy, Villupuram, has scored a perfect 720/720 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024, securing All India Rank 1 and making proud his state and district.

Son of Prabhakaran, a senior section engineer at the diesel loco shed in Tiruchy, and Vimaladevi, an assistant professor of Mathematics at the Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram, Rajaneesh celebrated his success with sweets alongside his family.

According to Vimaladevi, Rajaneesh’s academic journey has always been marked by consistent excellence, having scored 482 and 490 marks in his Class 10 and 12 public examinations respectively. His ambition to become a cardiac surgeon has been a driving force since his childhood, and this perfect NEET score is a significant milestone in his journey towards realising his dream, she added. Prabhakaran, in turn, expressed immense pride at his son’s achievement and stated that he has always supported him and emphasised on the value of hard work.

Rajaneesh credits his success to rigorous practice through mock tests, which honed his skills and boosted his confidence. Notably, he attended the coaching sessions provided at his Namakkal private school.

“Rajaneesh’s success story is expected to inspire countless other students across the nation, especially those from marginalised communities such as the Scheduled Castes. He has demonstrated that with determination and hard work, one can overcome any obstacle,” stated G Ramamoorthy, a teacher and Vazhuthareddy resident.

The 17-year-old expressed his desire to join the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where he hopes to further his medical studies and ultimately become a cardiologist.