Break-up no bar, EPS greets Modi on becoming PM for third term

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami extended his greetings to Narendra Modi who will be assuming office of the prime minister on Sunday.

The AIADMK chief’s greetings come at a time when the political pundits are attributing the defeat in recently-concluded Lok Sabha election to the snapping of ties with the BJP in September last, just ahead of the polls, with the Dravidian party losing all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state and Puducherry to DMK and its allies.

In his message, Palaniswami said, “I extend my hearty congratulations on behalf of the AIADMK to honourable Narendra Modi, on assuming the office of Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term.”

Ever since the AIADMK and BJP drew a blank in the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu, there has been a wordy duel between the leaders of both parties. However, Palaniswami is yet to respond to the AIADMK candidates forfeiting deposits in many constituencies and only the second-rung leaders of the AIADMK are expressing their views.

A few hours ahead of Palaniswami’s tweet, former minister D Jayakumar asserted the party will never have an alliance with the BJP. Responding to another question, Jayakumar said the people of TN will never support BJP and they only support Dravidian parties.

The former minister also sought to downplay the view of his party colleague and former minister SP Velumani that if the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP remained intact it would have won 35 seats. He told reporters here that Velumani’s remark was not the view of the party.

He said already, the AIADMK has taken a clear stand not to align with the BJP in future, adding in the past AIADMK had faced defeats in the elections and had won the elections later. “Similarly, the AIADMK will capture power in the 2026 Assembly election,” he said. He also said political parties losing elections and winning later is very common.