Tamil Nadu Assembly budget session to resume on June 24

CHENNAI: The budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the year 2024-25 will be continued from June 24. The session is likely to last for one-and-a-half months, since the demands for grants for around 50 departments will be taken up for discussion. The exact duration of the session will be decided by the business advisory committee meeting of the House to be held a week ahead of June 24.

Announcing this at a press conference, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said the presentation of the budget and the discussion on it were over in February. The Assembly session was adjourned due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about the live telecast of the entire Assembly proceedings, the speaker said already certain portions of the session are going on, and in due course, full proceedings would be telecast.

The forthcoming session is likely to be stormy since it takes place after the ruling DMK-led alliance won all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. While the AIADMK will be raking up law and order issues, the state government is expected to make new announcements and welfare measures.

