Invasive weeds in 7,411 hectares removed in Western Ghats: TN forest dept

CHENNAI: The state forest department has informed the Madras HC that invasive weeds in an area of 7,411 hectares have been removed in the Western Ghats. The submission was made by principal chief conservator of forests HL Gupta in a status report filed before the special division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Friday, when a batch of petitions came up for hearing.

According to the report, the total area of weeds identified to be removed is 2,49,381.23 hectares. As on May 24, 2024, weeds grown in 7,411.47 hectares were removed by spending Rs 3,708.440 lakh. The invasive weeds include Lantana Camara, Prosopis Juliflora, Senna spectabilis, Wattle, Parthenium and Aupatorium.

Meanwhile, the bench warned the Tangedco of imposing hefty fine if it fails to check death of elephants due electrocution caused by unauthorised electric fences and low-hanging transmission cables.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed the bench that the tender for acquisition of necessary equipments to prevent such deaths and the process would be expedited since the model code of conduct (MCC) for the recently-concluded polls has been lifted.