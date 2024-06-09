Pedestrian bridge linking Kanniyakumari landmarks to be opened soon

CHENNAI: The seaside pedestrian bridge connecting Thiruvalluvar statue and Vivekananda Rock memorial will be opened soon in Kanniyakumari, as the project undertaken at a cost of Rs 37 crore by the state highways department, is nearing completion, said a release issued by the government.

The release also said in the last three years, the highways department has set aside Rs 4,984 crore to widen 577 km roads into four-lane, Rs 2,465 crore for converting 1,710 km roads into two-lane and Rs 1,610 crore for constructing shoulders on 4,581 km road. The release added at least, 1,281 culverts are being elevated to high-level bridges and Rs 2,006 crore has been spent on 1,113 culverts so far. Rs 785 crores was used to convert 795 culverts into high-level bridges, it said.

Stating that 277 high level bridges have been constructed across waterbodies, it also said an elevated road is being taken up from Teynampet to Saidapet at a cost of Rs 621 crore.

As part of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar’s centenary celebrations, a massive tree planting exercise was carried out to plant 5 lakh saplings. As many as 4,50,000 trees were planted in 2023-24. To prevent glare from oncoming vehicles, 2,50,000 shrubs were also planted on medians of highways during the same period.