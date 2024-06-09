Tamil Nadu

Pedestrian bridge linking Kanniyakumari landmarks to be opened soon

The release added at least, 1,281 culverts are being elevated to high-level bridges and Rs 2,006 crore has been spent on 1,113 culverts so far.
The seaside pedestrian bridge connecting Thiruvalluvar statue and Vivekananda Rock memorial will be opened soon in Kanniyakumari
The seaside pedestrian bridge connecting Thiruvalluvar statue and Vivekananda Rock memorial will be opened soon in Kanniyakumari
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The seaside pedestrian bridge connecting Thiruvalluvar statue and Vivekananda Rock memorial will be opened soon in Kanniyakumari, as the project undertaken at a cost of Rs 37 crore by the state highways department, is nearing completion, said a release issued by the government.

The release also said in the last three years, the highways department has set aside Rs 4,984 crore to widen 577 km roads into four-lane, Rs 2,465 crore for converting 1,710 km roads into two-lane and Rs 1,610 crore for constructing shoulders on 4,581 km road. The release added at least, 1,281 culverts are being elevated to high-level bridges and Rs 2,006 crore has been spent on 1,113 culverts so far. Rs 785 crores was used to convert 795 culverts into high-level bridges, it said.

Stating that 277 high level bridges have been constructed across waterbodies, it also said an elevated road is being taken up from Teynampet to Saidapet at a cost of Rs 621 crore.

As part of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar’s centenary celebrations, a massive tree planting exercise was carried out to plant 5 lakh saplings. As many as 4,50,000 trees were planted in 2023-24. To prevent glare from oncoming vehicles, 2,50,000 shrubs were also planted on medians of highways during the same period.

pedestrian bridge

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com