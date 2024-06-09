Two from Odisha held for supplying ganja chocolates in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Karumathampatti police in the Coimbatore Rural (District) arrested two Odisha natives for allegedly supplying ganja-laced chocolates. Nine kilograms of contraband-laced candies were seized and the investigation about their supply chain is on.

The arrested people are S Abisheik Dora (31) and his younger brother S Abijith Dora (26). They hail from Arimul village near Jenapur in Odisha. They moved to Tamil Nadu two years ago and have been working at a private spinning mill in Chennimalai in Erode district.

The duo were caught red-handed by the special team police attached to the Karumathampatti police on Saturday morning near the Somanur bus stand carrying a bag stuffed with ganja-laced chocolates.

Based on the specific information, the special team police intercepted them and found the contraband in their belongings. During questioning, they confessed they arrived in Coimbatore by bus to supply contraband-infused candies to their customers who had been selling them in retail.

The two had recently brought the contraband from another Odisha native on the train while returning to Tamil Nadu. It is suspected they smuggled huge quantities of the ganja-laced chocolates and supplied them to the retailers in their link. While coming to deliver 9 kg of chocolate to a person in the Somanur locality, we arrested them and the contraband worth around Rs 1.2 lakh was seized. They have been remanded to the Coimbatore prison. We are working to trace their sales network, said a police officer attached to the special team.