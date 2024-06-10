11,180 from IIT-M zone make the cut in JEE (Advanced) exam

CHENNAI: The IIT Madras zone saw the highest number of students qualifying in the JEE (Advanced) exam in the country with 11,180 clearing the exam this year.

Among those who cleared the exam, four candidates from the zone were in top 5, 25 in top 100, 53 in top 200, and 145 were among the top 500.

At least three students from Tamil Nadu featured in top 100 this year. The candidate with the best rank from Tamil Nadu last year got 52nd rank on common rank list, this year the state’s topper was placed 42nd. At least six students from TN had made it to top 100 last year.

The zonal status for the southern region alternates between IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad. The zone includes the IITs of Hyderabad, Madras, Tirupati, and Palghat, covering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. The results were declared by IIT Madras this year.

Aryaman Prasad, who scored 315 marks out of 360, is Tamil Nadu’s topper. “I joined a private coaching institute in Class 6 to gain additional knowledge and improve my interest in major subjects. The intensive training for JEE started when I was in Class 11. I am planning to pursue computer science engineering at IIT Bombay,” said Aryaman Prasad. While he is a native of Uttar Pradesh, his family is settled in Chennai.