17-year-old youth dies after allegedly eating pani puri in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: In a suspected case of food poisoning, a 17-year-old youth died after allegedly consuming pani puri from an eatery in Dindigul on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as V Velu, a resident of Ayyanarpuram in Natham.



According to police sources, Velu consumed pani puri and other chat items from an eatery of his locality on June 7. Following this, he fell ill, was admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital, and later shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital on Saturday. He failed to respond to medicines and died on Sunday, sources said.

A case has been registered with the Natham Police Station in connection with the death, after the youth's parents claimed that the pani puri was the prime reason for his death. Further, food safety officials, who launched an inquiry into the case, collected food samples from the eatery on Monday, and assured appropriate action after getting the test results.

Speaking to TNIE, Government Rajaji Hospital Dean Dr C Dharmaraj said that the cause of death can be ascertained from the biopsy report, and the forensic team has already collected viscera samples for poison testing.