DMK names Kanimozhi as parliamentary party leader

CHENNAI: In a significant move, DMK president MK Stalin on Monday elevated the party’s deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, as the DMK parliamentary party leader.

She had been functioning as the party’s deputy floor leader in the Lok Sabha.

A release from the DMK headquarters in Chennai also announced that MP TR Baalu will function as the party’s floor leader in Lok Sabha and MP Dayanidhi Maran as the deputy floor leader in the lower house.

Meanwhile, DMK’s deputy general secretary A Raja has been appointed as the party’s Whip in Lok Sabha, DMK propaganda secretary Tiruchy N Siva as the party’s floor leader in Rajya Sabha, MP M Shanmugam as deputy floor leader, and MP P Wilson as the DMK’s Whip in the Rajya Sabha.

DMK propaganda secretary S Jagatratshagan will function as the treasurer of DMK in both Houses of Parliament.