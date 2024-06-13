Elderly woman stabbed to death with pen in TN's Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 75-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death with a pen by an unidentified person at her house near Ramamoorthy Road in Virudhunagar on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as G Vellammal, who suffered from vision impairment and difficulty in walking.



According to sources, Vellammal stayed alone at her ancestral house and was looked after by her daughter Latha, who lives nearby. At 3 pm, Latha saw an unidentified man, aged around 30 years, talking to two women near her mother's house. Later around 5 pm, she came to know from the women that the stranger claimed to offer money to elderly people who possess Aadhaar cards. However, the women refused the offer, following which, the man went towards Vellamal's house, sources said.



Subsequently, Latha went to check upon Velammal at her house, where the latter was found dead with severe injuries on her body. A pen, which is believed to be the murder weapon, was also found pierced into her body, sources added. A case has been registered in connection with the incident at the Virudhunagar East Police station under IPC 302 (murder) and further investigation is under way.