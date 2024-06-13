Staff, fund cuts hamstring 1098 services in TN

CHENNAI: The quality of intervention provided through the Child Helpline 1098 has noticeably declined since the state government took over its functioning in August 2023, child rights activists and staff at the helpline have said. The TN government’s takeover was mandated by the new Standard Operating Procedures released by the union government.

The staff and activists attributed the decline in quality of services to the reduction of staff and funds. Post takeover, there are only 425 staffers, a fall of 34%. Before the takeover, there were 642 staff working in helpline units in districts, sub centres, and help desks at select bus stands and railway stations across Tamil Nadu.

Significantly, within each unit, the number of personnel available for field visits has been halved, according to staff working in the units.

For instance, each unit at the district level now has a project coordinator, a counsellor, three to four child helpline supervisors and three to four case workers. The case workers are now the only ones who make field visits. Earlier, each unit had an additional four volunteers who were also available to work in the field.

A child helpline worker said the reduction of staff has become a major impediment to the service’s ability to attend to cases immediately, especially in larger districts. A child rights activist, who recently called the helpline from a railway station in Chennai to support an abandoned child, said he had to wait with the child for close to five hours before the helpline staff were able to intervene. In the last nine months, the state, on an average, has handled close to 24,000 calls each month.

Sub centres in rural areas not functional

While releasing the revised SOP for the takeover of helpline, the union government had said that the response time would reduce to 30 minutes. Until last year, the 1098 helpline, fully funded by the union government, was run by the Childline India Foundation in association with other partner NGOs.