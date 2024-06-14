Infant, 2 women killed as bus rams truck near Tenkasi in TN

TENKASI: Three passengers of a private bus, including a four-year-old boy, died and at least 16 others were injured as the vehicle toppled after being hit by a Kerala-based tipper truck on the Thirumangalam-Kollam National Highway in Elathur near Tenkasi on Thursday. The Elathur police identified the deceased persons as M Alagu Sundari (35) and her son M Atchaya Bala (4), residents of Sivaramapettai, and M Selvi (55), a resident of Sankarankovil.

According to sources, the private bus was en route to Srivilliputhur of Virudhunagar from Tenkasi new bus stand. C Vignesh (27) of Aemanpatti was driving the bus, when it was hit by the truck, which is usually used for transporting stones from Tamil Nadu to Kerala. When both the vehicles were approaching Elathur Vilakku junction, the truck hit the bus, and the latter toppled on the road. M Muthuraj (25) of Azhagapuram was driving the truck, sources said.

While Sundari and Selvi died on the spot, Bala sustained severe injuries and was shifted to the Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) in Tenkasi, where he succumbed later. Further, 16 passengers of the bus, including the driver and conductor, suffered injuries. Nine of them were admitted to GHQH as in-patients, and six others received treatment as out-patients, sources added.

Meanwhile, District Collector AK Kamal Kishore rushed to the spot soon after the accident and monitored the rescue measures. It is learnt that a traffic police inspector, Mani, saved a child’s life by rushing the kid to the GHQH on his vehicle. The Elathur police registered a case and initiated an investigation.