Marxist party office vandalised in Tirunelveli for supporting inter-caste marriage

TIRUNELVELI: The CPI(M) office here was allegedly vandalised and two party workers were attacked on Friday by a group that opposed the Marxist party's support to a young couple, belonging to different castes, who got married on June 13.

According to police sources, the couple got married in the premises of the party office on Thursday and the relatives of the woman (and an office-bearer and supporters of a caste-based association) barged into the party office and a verbal duel ensued between them and party workers.

Enraged by the support of Marxist party members for the couple, the group assaulted two workers and vandalised the party office.

Allegedly, the woman belongs to a 'forward' community and the man hails from a Scheduled Caste.