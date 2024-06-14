Stalin releases book on Jain legacy in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday released a book titled ‘Ancient Jain Legacy of Tamil Nadu’ written by Ruchi Preetham, wife of senior IAS officer Kumar Jayant.

On the occasion, Ruchi Preetham said, “This is the third book on the ‘journey through India’s heritage’. This first book covered Pallavas and the second book Cholas. I have been studying Jain legacy in Tamil Nadu for quite some years.

This book covers all the important sites in Tamil Nadu. It is an eye-opener not just to the people of the state but to the entire country. Jain legacy is unique to this land.”

She also said the book covers the rockbeds of the 2nd Century BCE in the Madurai area, the monumental legacy in Kazhugumalai, Vandavasi, Tiruvannamalai, Pudukottai, Kancheepuram etc, which have many surviving Jain temples even today. Also, this book covers all important epigraphical evidence to substantiate the history here.