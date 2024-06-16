Kuruvai package ineffective, deceives farmers: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the kuruvai package announced by the DMK-led government “inadequate and ineffective” in addressing farmers’ needs. It is a drama to deceive the farmers, he said. Key measures like crop insurance and three-phase power supply were not included in the package, he added.

In a statement on Friday, Palaniswami condemned the government for failing to secure its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka this year, especially for May and June, essential for kuruvai cultivation in delta districts. He also highlighted the water scarcity in delta districts plaguing the seasonal cultivation. He termed the Rs 76.87 crore allocated for the package “meagre,” of which Rs 24.5 crore would be covered through MGNREGS, he said.

Palaniswami compared the recent announcement to the previous AIADMK-led government’s measures supporting kuruvai cultivation.

When there was inadequate water in Mettur dam, he said, the AIADMK announced a special package with measures supporting prudent water usage, provision of round-the-clock three-phase power supply, crop insurance, and the establishment of community nurseries to support farmers.

