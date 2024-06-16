Tangedco begins annual maintenance of hydropower plants to boost power generation

CHENNAI: Tangedco has initiated its annual maintenance work on hydropower plants to ensure smooth operations and optimal power generation as the storage levels in reservoirs will go up during the southwest monsoon.

As of Saturday, hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 1,666 MW are operational. Tangedco oversees 47 hydropower stations across four regions: Erode, Kadamparai, Kundah, and Tirunelveli, with a total installed capacity of 2321.90 MW.

A senior official said, “We have undertaken annual maintenance in some units across the four regions, while others are not in operation due to water scarcity. However, we anticipate an increase in power generation in the coming days.”

Despite having aged hydropower plants, efforts are on to increase generation in locations such as Mettur dam and tunnel power houses, Bhavani Kattalai Barrage 2 and 3, Vaigai Mini, Amaravathy, Sathanur and Perunchani. The increase in power generation is possible through proper maintenance and replacement of ageing equipment. As a result of periodic and preventive maintenance carried out in hydro stations, the maximum availability of machines would be ensured, the official added.