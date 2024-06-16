TN to be top state in sports: Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu will become the premier state in the sports field, said State Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tiruppur on Saturday.

He handed over sports equipment to sportspersons at a function organised by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

In all 410 sports players from 265 panchayats in Tiruppur district were given sports equipment worth Rs 20 crore.

Speaking at the event, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, said, "On the occasion of the birth centenary of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, sports equipment is provided to sportspersons of panchayats in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu came second in the Khelo India Games. Tamil Nadu will become the premier state in the sports field. We are taking various new initiatives for that."

"In Tamil Nadu, sports should reach villages as well as cities. The sports equipment provided here will be useful to this end. Students from rural areas should excel in sports," he added.

He also revealed that "a request has been made to construct a separate sports arena at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will make an announcement in this regard in the upcoming Assembly session."

Referring to his party's success in the recent Lok Sabha election Udhayanidhi said "The DMK alliance has won all the constituencies in the Lok Sabha election. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the people's representatives and the government to fulfil the promises made in each constituency."

Earlier, Minister Udhayanidhi unveiled the new logo of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The existing logo has been in use for the past 30 years.

TN Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poiyyamozhi, MP Saminathan, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and many others participated.