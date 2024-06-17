Pandya-era ‘Satikal’ and ‘Nadukal’ found in TN's Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: A team of researchers have discovered a ‘Satikal’ of a woman and a ‘Nadukal’ of her husband carved from a single stone near a Shiva temple at Aviriyur near Rishivandhiyam in Kallakurichi district.

The team led by T Ramesh, assistant professor of the history department at Aringar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram, along with Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology research scholars R Mohanraj and Thanithamizhan E Nehru, were conducting an inspection at the temple and its surroundings for several days when they found a pillar-like stone with carved sculptures and inscriptions.

“By reading the inscription, we found that the single stone is a ‘Nadukal’ for a warrior and ‘Satikal’ for his wife. It stated that during the rule of Pandian king Veerapandian in 1311 AD, in the Thulukar (Muslim) war, a soldier named Adaa Thella Raguthar lost his life, and his wife Mallanna Devi died by self-immolation, known as Sati,” said Ramesh.

He further clarified, “King Alauddin Khalji’s prominent General Malik Kafur came to Tamil Nadu to support Sundarajan Pandian in the war between heirs of the Pandian dynasty. Raguthar was killed in this war and this is mentioned in the inscription. Many inscriptions in the Shiva Temple at Thiruvamathur mention the Thulukar War. These are all evidence of Malik Kafur’s invasion.”

“At the top of the stone pillar, the sun and moon are carved while on the left side, Raguthar is depicted standing with a sword in his right hand and his left hand is pointing towards the ground. On the right side, his wife is shown standing with her right hand towards the ground and her left hand pointing towards the sky. A Shiva Lingam is seen between them,” Ramesh added.

He further noted the rarity of this discovery, as both the ‘Satikal’ and ‘Nadukal’ were made from a single stone for a couple.