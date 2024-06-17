Puducherry L-G inspects heritage and new buildings

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor CP Radhakrishnan inspected various buildings, including heritage and newly constructed ones, on Sunday.

The governor accompanied by Public Works Department Minister K Lakhsminarayanan and other officials, visited the renovated Puducherry Municipality, VOC Government Higher Secondary School, Calve College Higher Secondary School, and newly constructed buildings at Old Distilleries and Kumaraguru Pallam. They also inspected the Urban Centre at Old Port premises.

Addressing media, Radhakrishnan said, "As part of safeguarding the tradition and culture of Puducherry, heritage structures are being renovated. The work is scheduled to be completed in a few months and Beach road will get a facelift."

He said that the goal was to bring significant changes to the city, with minimal impact. "We are considering shifting the Raj Nivas temporarily to a newly constructed building at Old Distilleries, as the current building requires immediate repair," the governor added.

Radhakrishnan inquired about the ongoing works at these sites. He said, "Discussions were held to set up a drainage water clearing system with experts from Surat. Equipment will be purchased to clear drainage water. He added that a meeting took place on Friday, to ensure basic amenities for everyone. "Any complaints regarding scams in the drainage canal will be investigated," the lieutenant governor said.