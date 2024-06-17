Rs 2 cr goats sold in just 2 hrs at Nangavalli market in Tamil Nadu

SALEM: Livestock traders and farmers from Salem, Namakkal, Erode and Dharmapuri districts, who flocked to the Nangavalli market reaped rich returns on Sunday ahead of Bakrid. Around 2,000 goats and sheep were brought to the market as early as 6 am.

A goat was sold between Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000, while sheep was sold anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 14,000 on the day.

V Selvaraj, a trader from Nangavalli, told TNIE, “Last year, the price of a goat ranged from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, while sheep fetched between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000. This year, there is a surge in demand which has pushed up prices by Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000.”

Traders and farmers expressed happiness over the returns, with Rs 2 crore worth of animals sold within two hours of the market’s opening.

M Vairamuthu, a trader from Vazhapadi, said, “I bought around 40 goats, all of which were sold at good prices, earning me around `6 lakh.”