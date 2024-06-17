Six years on, damages strip 'science' off Tiruchy city's first Science Park

TIRUCHY: The Science Park at Anna Nagar, which was a first for the city when it was thrown open in 2018, is now reduced to just a park with malfunctioning equipment and neglected amenities.

The park, which was set up at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore with various science-related models and displays spread on its 2.62 acres to attract children, is now an eyesore for even the adults who make use of the space for their regular walks. The damaged science ‘attractions’ aside, local residents and others point to the sorry state of affairs of the toilet complex inside the park to stress the corporation’s "apathy".

Hari Kumar, a local resident and regular visitor to the park, said, "What is the point in having a toilet complex with broken toilets and toilets without doors? There are about three toilets in the men's section and three in the ladies section. The toilets in the men's section don't have doors, and are damaged. Therefore, men often use the toilets in the ladies section to attend nature’s call.”

Regular visitors to the park claim that the toilet complex inside the park has been in the neglected condition for the past six months. A further look and one can witness various science-related equipment and models in the children's play area in damaged condition.

The open gym section of the park also suffers a similar plight. As for a tree trunk lying in a corner of the park, residents said that it fell during the recent summer rain.

S Jayalakshmi, another local resident who visited the park along with her children on Sunday, said, “Weeds have crowded the premises of the toilet complex and other areas of the park. A section displaying models of the sewage treatment plant is locked, and it is ridden with tall grass. Corporation workers only sweep the pedestrian path and water the plants.”

When enquired, a senior corporation official said, “We will direct our officials to visit the park and take immediate steps to commence maintenance work."